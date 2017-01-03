Stamford program teaches parents how ...

Stamford program teaches parents how to become more involved

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Pamela Dais, center, is given her diploma by Phillip McKain, left, and Patti Keckeisen during the Parent Leadership Training Institute's graduation ceremony in the lobby of the Stamford Government Center on Thursday, April 4, 2013. less FILE - Pamela Dais, center, is given her diploma by Phillip McKain, left, and Patti Keckeisen during the Parent Leadership Training Institute's graduation ceremony in the lobby of the Stamford Government ... more STAMFORD - For years after Eden Huang moved to the U.S., she remained disengaged from her children's school district, town government and the community as a whole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ... 8 hr Stamford resident 1
John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator Jan 4 Guest 1
News Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu... Jan 3 BPT 3
News A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line Dec 29 superman casoria 1
Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09) Dec 22 Robdny 35
Lousy towns! Dec 21 Robdny 2
News Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up' Dec 21 Robdny 11
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,885 • Total comments across all topics: 277,677,498

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC