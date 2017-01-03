Stamford program teaches parents how to become more involved

Pamela Dais, center, is given her diploma by Phillip McKain, left, and Patti Keckeisen during the Parent Leadership Training Institute's graduation ceremony in the lobby of the Stamford Government Center on Thursday, April 4, 2013. less FILE - Pamela Dais, center, is given her diploma by Phillip McKain, left, and Patti Keckeisen during the Parent Leadership Training Institute's graduation ceremony in the lobby of the Stamford Government ... more STAMFORD - For years after Eden Huang moved to the U.S., she remained disengaged from her children's school district, town government and the community as a whole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.