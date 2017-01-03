Stamford program teaches parents how to become more involved
Pamela Dais, center, is given her diploma by Phillip McKain, left, and Patti Keckeisen during the Parent Leadership Training Institute's graduation ceremony in the lobby of the Stamford Government Center on Thursday, April 4, 2013. less FILE - Pamela Dais, center, is given her diploma by Phillip McKain, left, and Patti Keckeisen during the Parent Leadership Training Institute's graduation ceremony in the lobby of the Stamford Government ... more STAMFORD - For years after Eden Huang moved to the U.S., she remained disengaged from her children's school district, town government and the community as a whole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|8 hr
|Stamford resident
|1
|John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator
|Jan 4
|Guest
|1
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|Jan 3
|BPT
|3
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|Dec 29
|superman casoria
|1
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Dec 22
|Robdny
|35
|Lousy towns!
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC