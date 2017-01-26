Stamford Police Take Dangerous Driver Off Road With Citizen's Help
A drunk driver who was heavily intoxicated in Scalzi Park was taken off the road and arrested by Stamford police after they were notified by a witness. A police sergeant was able to spot the vehicle on Washington Boulevard from the individual's descriptive information, then stop it with help from the department's Patrol Division, said police.
