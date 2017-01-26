Stamford Police Seek Hit And Run Driver In Early Sunday Accident
STAMFORD, Conn., -- Stamford Police are seeking the public's help in finding a hit and run driver involved in an accident at 2:40 a.m. Sunday that left a man seriously injured. The accident occurred on West Main Street at the intersection with Richmond Hill Avenue.
