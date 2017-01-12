Stamford Police Search For Suspect In...

Stamford Police Search For Suspect In Robbery At Hope Street CVS

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Canaan Daily Voice

A man pretending he wanted to make change reached over the counter at a store and snatched a small amount of money from the cash register at 221 Hope St. on Thursday night, Stamford police said. At 7 p.m., a man walked into the CVS at 221 Hope St., and waited in line with a drink in hand, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 1 hr Kissez1138 493
News Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ... 17 hr BPT 1
News Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A... Wed America Gentleman... 1
swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe... Jan 10 beverley 1
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Jan 8 Person Who Really... 15
News Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ... Jan 7 cher01 2
John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator Jan 4 Guest 1
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,494 • Total comments across all topics: 277,889,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC