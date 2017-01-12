Stamford Police Search For Suspect In Robbery At Hope Street CVS
A man pretending he wanted to make change reached over the counter at a store and snatched a small amount of money from the cash register at 221 Hope St. on Thursday night, Stamford police said. At 7 p.m., a man walked into the CVS at 221 Hope St., and waited in line with a drink in hand, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|1 hr
|Kissez1138
|493
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|17 hr
|BPT
|1
|Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A...
|Wed
|America Gentleman...
|1
|swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe...
|Jan 10
|beverley
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Jan 7
|cher01
|2
|John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator
|Jan 4
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC