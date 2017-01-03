Stamford media company to relocate within city

Bleachers, a live-streaming media company, plans to move to this building at 2 River Bend Center, in Stamford's Springdale section, in the first quarter of 2017. Bleachers, a live-streaming media company, plans to move to this building at 2 River Bend Center, in Stamford's Springdale section, in the first quarter of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.