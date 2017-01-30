Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Increases Security At Mosques
Stamford Mayor David Martin blasted President Donald Trump's executive order banning immigrants from seven majority Muslim countries and has asked police to increase security at the city's mosques. "In immediate response to the President Trump's executive order, on Saturday I spoke with Police Chief Jon Fontneau about security at local mosques and asked him to increase already existing patrols at these locations.
