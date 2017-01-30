Stamford Man Faces Drug Charges In Bust Outside Fairfield Restaurant
Officers called to an alarm at a popular eatery in Fairfield ended up arresting a Stamford man on drug charges early Sunday, police said. When officers arrived at The Little Pub shortly after midnight, they found Justin Salerno, 25, of Knickerbocker Avenue, and a women in a Jeep behind the Black Rock Turnpike restaurant, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Community Disorga...
|496
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jan 28
|Mbdangelo
|72
|Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc...
|Jan 27
|Sam
|2
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Jan 21
|ffctguitar
|11
|Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
|Jan 19
|BPT
|2
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|Jan 17
|BPT
|6
|Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|Mona
|112
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC