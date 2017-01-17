Stamford Man Charged With Weapons Offenses After Five Weapons Found

STAMFORD, Conn., -- A maintenance crew on a job to repair a faulty dishwasher Thursday afternoon walked in to an apartment with firearms lying around said police who arrested a man in connection with the case. Kevin Yun, 24, of 25 Glenbrook Road, is charged with one count of possessing a machine gun, 19 counts of possessing large capacity magazines and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

