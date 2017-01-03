Stamford Man Charged After He Called Cops To Complain About Texted Threats

Calling the cops to complain about texted death threats landed a Stamford man in handcuffs when it was discovered he had a pair of warrants out for his arrest. After police responded to the call Friday around 7 p.m. they discovered that Chazz Booker, 34, of West Main Street ,had a pair of arrest warrants for failing to properly report his address as a sex offender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.