Stamford Macy's survives latest round of closings
The future of the Macy's department store at Stamford Town Center appears to be stable for the foreseeable future despite its parent company announcing the closing of other outlets recently. Macy's is significantly shrinking its brick-and-mortar operations, announcing last August that it would close 100 stores to cut costs and improve the customer experience in the remaining locations.
