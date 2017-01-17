Stamford child abuse center changes name

Setta Mushegian, of the Stamford-based Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education, talks about ways college students should arm themselves against sexual violence on campus. Mushegian and other local sexual assault and domestic violence experts met to discuss such topics with town leaders Monday, July 21, 2014, at the New Canaan Police Department, in New Canaan, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.