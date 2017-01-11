Stamford cabbie murder case heads to trial
Shota Mekoshvili, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of taxi cab driver Mahomed Kamal, 47, on Wednesday Aug. 27, 2014, in Stamford, Conn. Shota Mekoshvili, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of taxi cab driver Mahomed Kamal, 47, on Wednesday Aug. 27, 2014, in Stamford, Conn.
