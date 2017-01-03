Stamford board may hire facilitator to help name school
Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Schools Tamu Lucero told the panel's operations committee Tuesday that the facilitator would likely research potential names and lead three public meetings to gather suggestions before recommending one to the board. The school at 200 Strawberry Hill Ave., which opened to students in September, is an extension of Rogers Magnet Elementary's International Baccalaureate program.
