Stamford begins Christmas tree pickup
James Taylor, Heavy Equipment Operators for the City of Stamford, picks up Christmas trees for disposal on Edgewood Ave. in Stamford on Tuesday, January 15, 2013. The pick-up of trees left on the curb and not wrapped in plastic will continue until February 1, 2013.
