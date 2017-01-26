Stamford-area Muslims see education as key to fitting in
A group of men kneel before the Mehrab as they take evening prayers at the Stamford Islamic Center on Dec. 29, 2016. A group of men kneel before the Mehrab as they take evening prayers at the Stamford Islamic Center on Dec. 29, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|23 hr
|Mbdangelo
|72
|Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc...
|Fri
|Sam
|2
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Jan 21
|ffctguitar
|11
|Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
|Jan 19
|BPT
|2
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|Jan 17
|BPT
|6
|Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|Mona
|112
|I am not clean
|Jan 16
|ffctguitar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC