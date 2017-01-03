Stamford-area highway crews ready for winter weather
Snow plows stand ready to move out from the City of Stamford Highway and Maintenance facility on Magee Avenue. Crews spent the morning on Jan. 5, 2016 loading salters, preparing for a winter storm that was expected to hit the region overnight.
