Sign-makers prepare for anti-Trump ma...

Sign-makers prepare for anti-Trump marches in Hartford, DC

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

The women and men making protest signs at the New Haven Free Public Library gathered in solidarity to prepare for the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21. There also will be marches in Hartford and Stamford that Saturday. It will be one day after Donald Trump is inaugurated president, an event that those who got together Thursday said they had a hard time stomaching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08) 9 hr Mona 112
News A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line 15 hr superman casoria 2
I am not clean 20 hr ffctguitar 2
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jan 14 a-citizen 493
News Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ... Jan 13 BPT 1
News Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A... Jan 11 America Gentleman... 1
swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe... Jan 10 beverley 1
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,387 • Total comments across all topics: 277,979,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC