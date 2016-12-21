Senate Majority Leader Duff Puts Debt...

Senate Majority Leader Duff Puts Debt At Top Of Legislative Priorities

Lowering the state's long-term debt is one of the issues that Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff plans to tackle when the new state legislative session opens Wednesday in Hartford. The state has gone for decades - from the 1930s to the 1980s - with unpaid debt, Duff said in a phone interview.

