Robert Butler, 57, of Stamford

A lifelong Stamford burglar already jailed for allegedly breaking into a Washington Boulevard office was slapped with eight more burglary counts on Thursday. Robert Butler , 58, was brought down to the Stamford courthouse from the Bridgeport Correctional Center where he was charged with breaking into several downtown offices in late November and early December.

