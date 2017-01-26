Residents honored at 20th Annual Stamford Volunteer Day
State Sen. Carlo Leone , Mayor Stamford David Martin, Member of the Stamford Community Council Sandy Weinberg, Jenna Hyman, 14, of Stamford, Educational Advocate for Chester Addison Community Center Aysha Ramseur, Zachary Groz, 14, of Stamford and Chief Executive Officer of United Way of Western Connecticut Kim Morgan. Hyman and Groz were honored with Outstanding Youth Volunteer awards at the 20th Annual Stamford Volunteer Day on Jan. 27, 2017.
