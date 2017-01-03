Rapid-Transit Bus Eyed For Route 1

Rapid-Transit Bus Eyed For Route 1

New Haven Independent

A CT Transit ride from New Haven to Milford's Post Mall could take 11 minutes less than it does now under a plan contained in a draft state study - but it will take new buses, additional technology and nearly $5.3 million to get it done. The state Department of Transportation has drawn up the "BRT" plan, and is now seeking input and looking for the money.

