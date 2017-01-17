Police: Stamford man found with assault rifle
Kevin Yun, 24, of Stamford, was charged Thursday with possession of an assault rifle, high capacity magazines and possession of marijuana. Kevin Yun, 24, of Stamford, was charged Thursday with possession of an assault rifle, high capacity magazines and possession of marijuana.
