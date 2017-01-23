Point of Interest: New Stamford police station construction
Bedford and North Streets: Crews are continuing clear the site of the city's new police headquarters. The most recent demolition, near property line separating the station from the courthouse on Hoyt Street, is part of the latest effort to make way for a new 94,000-square-foot, three-story building and attached four-story parking garage.
