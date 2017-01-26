Norwalk puts pedal to the metal for I-95 rush hour gains
Norwalk is home to one of the 50 biggest traffic bottlenecks in the country, according to a new study - but if any consolation for rush-hour commuters, one that has widened perceptibly in the past year. Interstate 95 in Norwalk ranked 47th in an American Transportation Research Institute study of the bottlenecks on highways as determined by GPS data furnished by trucking companies.
