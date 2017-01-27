Norwalk man arrested on drug, firearm charges
Norwalk Police say they went to Flax Hill Road looking to arrest 25-year-old Fernando Herrarte of Norwalk. They say Herrarte was wanted on multiple charges including threatening , reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct charges from an incident where he pointed a firearm at someone in Stamford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|13 hr
|Mbdangelo
|72
|Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc...
|Fri
|Sam
|2
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Jan 21
|ffctguitar
|11
|Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
|Jan 19
|BPT
|2
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|Jan 17
|BPT
|6
|Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|Mona
|112
|I am not clean
|Jan 16
|ffctguitar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC