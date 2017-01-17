No One Turned Away: Organizers Moving Women's March On Stamford To Park

With a crowd of nearly 1,000 people expected at the Women's March on Stamford set for Saturday, organizers are scrambling to move the event to Mill River Park and promise to not turn away any participants. The event is now set for the downtown Stamford park due to the overwhelming demand and capacity/safety concerns at UConn-Stamford, which was the original location for the rally portion of the event.

