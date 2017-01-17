New name reflects mission of Stamford nonprofit
A huge mural inside Neighbor's Link was created by students, volunteers and city officials. Neighbor's Link is a nonprofit that helps recent immigrants navigate life in the United States and has teamed up with Norwalk Community College to offer a home health aide class to train students in an in-demand field that doesn't require a degree that's hiring.
