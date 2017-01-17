New Canaan Businessman Opens New Tech...

New Canaan Businessman Opens New Tech Recruiting HQ In Stamford

Read more: The New Canaan Daily Voice

STAMFORD, Conn.- Benchmark IT, a leading technology recruiting and staffing firm based in Stamford, recently moved its headquarters to newly renovated offices at 2777 Summer Street in Stamford. The firm serves the tri-state area.

