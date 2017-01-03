Neighbors Link Stamford seeking nominations for Land of Opportunity...

Neighbors Link Stamford has opened nominations for its Land of Opportunity Award, a recognition honoring a local resident who immigrated to the greater Stamford area and whose accomplishments embody the realization of the American Dream - through their own personal success as well as their contributions to the community as a whole. The Land of Opportunity Award was established in recognition of immigrant residents' best talents, fresh perspectives, new ideas, businesses and vibrant diversity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StamfordPlus.com.