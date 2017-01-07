Moneyism: This is what Randall from 'This Is Us' does for a living

The scoop on the career of Randall Pearson, played by Sterling K. Brown, on NBC's hit show 'This Is Us,' which returns Jan. 10. It took a 60-foot grave - and 26 hours - for Holly Capron and her husband, who were then raising turkeys in Kansas, to bury the 4,600 birds that died in the 2011 July heat wave . Roughly, 1,000 miles to the east in North Carolina, the losses were worse: 50,000 chickens died in under an hour as temperatures jettisoned above 100F.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.