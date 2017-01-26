When Michael Carbonaro uses his charm and magic to make people believe the unbelievable on his television series, some viewers surmise it's only possible because the TV setting of "The Carbonaro Effect" allows him to hide certain secrets from his audience. " Michael Carbonaro Live !" comes to the Palace Theatre in Stamford on Friday, Feb. 3. Though Carbonaro, 34, has already performed more than 500 comically perplexing and improbable feats of magic on his hit series on truTV, he's got plenty more to share.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.