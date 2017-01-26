"Michael Carbonaro Live!" comes to Th...

"Michael Carbonaro Live!" comes to The Palace Theatre in Stamford on Friday, Feb. 3.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

When Michael Carbonaro uses his charm and magic to make people believe the unbelievable on his television series, some viewers surmise it's only possible because the TV setting of "The Carbonaro Effect" allows him to hide certain secrets from his audience. " Michael Carbonaro Live !" comes to the Palace Theatre in Stamford on Friday, Feb. 3. Though Carbonaro, 34, has already performed more than 500 comically perplexing and improbable feats of magic on his hit series on truTV, he's got plenty more to share.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc... Fri Sam 2
News Democrats resolve to fight Trump Jan 21 ffctguitar 11
News Young speakers honor King in Greenwich Jan 19 BPT 2
News A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line Jan 17 BPT 6
News Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08) Jan 16 Mona 112
I am not clean Jan 16 ffctguitar 2
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jan 14 a-citizen 493
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,534 • Total comments across all topics: 278,324,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC