Man alarms Stamford doughnut shop after brandishing pellet gun
Just minutes before city residents rang in the New Year on Saturday night, city police were dispatched to a call for a man brandishing what appeared to be a semiautomatic pistol in a downtown doughnut shop. Sgt. Robert Shawinsky said police were called to Dunkin' Donuts, 450 Main St., at 11:47 p.m., after a man pulled a pistol out of his waistband and put it on table inside the shop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|Dec 29
|superman casoria
|1
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Dec 22
|Robdny
|35
|Lousy towns!
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC