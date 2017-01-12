Jury Considers Bond Trader Accused of...

Jury Considers Bond Trader Accused of Greed and Lies

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Forward

The fate of a former Jefferies Group bond trader being tried a second time for defrauding clients now lies with a federal jury, after prosecutors and the defense battled over whether he told his customers "lies" or merely employed sales "banter" they knew to shrug off. Jesse Litvak, 42, was "motivated by greed," and it was no excuse that other traders might have similarly deceived their own customers, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Francis told jurors in New Haven, Connecticut in his closing argument on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 16 hr Monkey6196 494
I am not clean 23 hr Robtard 1
News Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ... Jan 13 BPT 1
News Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A... Jan 11 America Gentleman... 1
swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe... Jan 10 beverley 1
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Jan 8 Person Who Really... 15
News Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ... Jan 7 cher01 2
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gitmo
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,084 • Total comments across all topics: 277,948,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC