Jury Considers Bond Trader Accused of Greed and Lies
The fate of a former Jefferies Group bond trader being tried a second time for defrauding clients now lies with a federal jury, after prosecutors and the defense battled over whether he told his customers "lies" or merely employed sales "banter" they knew to shrug off. Jesse Litvak, 42, was "motivated by greed," and it was no excuse that other traders might have similarly deceived their own customers, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Francis told jurors in New Haven, Connecticut in his closing argument on Friday.
