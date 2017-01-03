Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was cha...

Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with shoplifting on Wednesday.

A woman who claimed to have run over a pipe bomb in her car and brought the device into Stamford police headquarters causing a needless scare at the end of November, was charged with shoplifting Wednesday. The arrest comes a little over week after the same woman was picked up by Darien police and admitted to being high on PCP and was charged with being in possession of the powerful hallucinogen.

