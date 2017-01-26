Greenwich Academy sophomore honored as Outstanding Youth...

Michael Duggan, executive director of DOMUS, and Jenna Hyman, 14, of Stamford pose after Hyman was awarded an Outstanding Youth Volunteer award for her work at DOMS's Chester Addison Community Center on Jan. 27, 2017. less Michael Duggan, executive director of DOMUS, and Jenna Hyman, 14, of Stamford pose after Hyman was awarded an Outstanding Youth Volunteer award for her work at DOMS's Chester Addison Community Center on Jan. ... more Greenwich Academy sophomore Jenna Hyman poses with Sarah Holzschuh, dean of 10th grade at Greenwich Academy, and Nina Hanlon, Greenwich Academy's head of admissions, after receiving an Outstanding Youth Volunteer award on Jan. 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.