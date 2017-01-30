From Wall Street To Ice Cream: Stamford Brothers Scoop Success In Hometown
A Stamford man who ditched Wall Street to open an ice cream shop are enjoying big business success with four locations - including their first franchise. That sums up why his 13-year-old company is a success, Jay Ragusa, who owns of Gofer Ice Cream in Stamford with his brother, told Daily Voice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|9 hr
|Community Disorga...
|496
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jan 28
|Mbdangelo
|72
|Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc...
|Jan 27
|Sam
|2
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Jan 21
|ffctguitar
|11
|Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
|Jan 19
|BPT
|2
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|Jan 17
|BPT
|6
|Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|Mona
|112
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC