Forged painting backdrop for Stamford...

Forged painting backdrop for Stamford gallery opening

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

A landscape sullied in forgery and misrepresentation will be the backdrop for the launch of the Loft Artists Association 's 2017 season. "Landscape Paintings and Forgery," a collaboration with the Stamford Museum and Nature Center that will showcase members' original landscape paintings inspired by an infamous piece of artwork from the museum's permanent collection, opens Thursday in the East Gallery on Pacific Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator 19 hr Guest 1
News Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu... Tue BPT 3
News A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line Dec 29 superman casoria 1
Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09) Dec 22 Robdny 35
Lousy towns! Dec 21 Robdny 2
News Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up' Dec 21 Robdny 11
News Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn. Dec 21 BPT 1
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,536 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,461

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC