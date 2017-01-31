Five charged after van drove onto Sta...

Five charged after van drove onto Stamford sidewalk

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

An intoxicated and unlicensed driver and his four passengers were arrested Sunday after police found drugs in their van following a crash on the Waterside, authorities said. A police officer was on patrol about 7 p.m. when he was flagged down by a person who reported seeing an erratic driver near West Avenue and Selleck Street, Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 3 hr WelbyMD 499
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... 6 hr Robby Rob 1
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Jan 28 Mbdangelo 72
News Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc... Jan 27 Sam 2
News Democrats resolve to fight Trump Jan 21 ffctguitar 11
News Young speakers honor King in Greenwich Jan 19 BPT 2
News A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line Jan 17 BPT 6
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,584 • Total comments across all topics: 278,442,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC