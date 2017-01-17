Ferguson Library 1 Public Library Plaza in Stamford, Conn. Friday, Oct. 16, 2015.

Best-selling author Douglas Preston will visit the city's Ferguson Library this week to discuss his latest book, "The Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story." The narrative nonfiction takes readers on an adventure in the Honduran jungle, featuring "a story of adventure, danger, ancient curses, modern technology, a stunning medical mystery, and a riveting eye-witness account of one of the greatest discoveries of the 21st century," according to a news release.

