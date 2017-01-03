Fairfield County has highest rate of ...

Fairfield County has highest rate of subscribers on cheating site

Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

When anonymous hackers divulged customer data from a popular extramarital matchmaking website, many just saw a juicy scandal. Michael Chohaney and Kimberly Panozzo used the data, retrievable online after hackers swiped it last year from the website Ashley Madison , to map areas of the United States with the most unfaithful husbands.

