EPA Funds Public Health Community Pro...

EPA Funds Public Health Community Projects In Stamford

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Stamford Daily Voice

Stamford and Bridgeport will share $45,000 in federal grant money aimed at improving both the environment and quality of life for the cities' residents, said three local politicians. The money comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2016 Healthy Communities Grant Program, according to U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ... 9 min cher01 2
John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator Jan 4 Guest 1
News Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu... Jan 3 BPT 3
News A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line Dec 29 superman casoria 1
Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09) Dec 22 Robdny 35
Lousy towns! Dec 21 Robdny 2
News Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up' Dec 21 Robdny 11
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,133 • Total comments across all topics: 277,695,213

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC