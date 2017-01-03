EPA Funds Public Health Community Projects In Stamford

Stamford and Bridgeport will share $45,000 in federal grant money aimed at improving both the environment and quality of life for the cities' residents, said three local politicians. The money comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2016 Healthy Communities Grant Program, according to U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes.

