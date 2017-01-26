Employee accused of stealing from Stamford store
An employee at a party supplies store was arrested Friday after an investigation found that she stole more than $1,000 from the business, police said. Daneica Maxwell , 25, of River Place, Stamford, was charged with fourth-degree larceny following a weeks-long investigation into fraudulent charges at Party City, 2255 Summer St. Store managers told police they learned the woman was conducting fraudulent refunds to herself in cash and to her own card, according to the report.
