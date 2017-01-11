Emerson String Quartet to appear in Stamford Saturday
The Emerson String Quartet will take a trip to Stamford Saturday, Feb. 11, when it will perform at the Palace Theatre. The evening program will include selections by Mozart, Beethoven and Shostakovich.
