Deadly Christmas blaze engulfed young girls in fireball: lawyers

Firefighters in 2011 investigate the home of Madonna Badger where a Christmas Day fire killed Badger's three daughters and both her parents. The three little girls who died in a 2011 Christmas Day inferno in Stamford, Conn., were doomed by an electrical fire that sent smoke and flames ripping up through the walls toward their third-floor bedrooms, according to a just-released deposition that describes the blaze in new detail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.