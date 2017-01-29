Deadly Christmas blaze engulfed young girls in fireball: lawyers
Firefighters in 2011 investigate the home of Madonna Badger where a Christmas Day fire killed Badger's three daughters and both her parents. The three little girls who died in a 2011 Christmas Day inferno in Stamford, Conn., were doomed by an electrical fire that sent smoke and flames ripping up through the walls toward their third-floor bedrooms, according to a just-released deposition that describes the blaze in new detail.
