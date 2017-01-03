Darien Receives $20K From State For Swap Shop At Recycling Center
Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has awarded a $20,000 grant to Darien to enhance the town's waste reduction efforts. Sen. Bob Duff , Sen. Carlo Leone and Rep. William Tong made the announcement.
