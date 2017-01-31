Cops: Stamford man set stolen car on fire

Cops: Stamford man set stolen car on ...

A city man who's believed to be connected to several shootings now faces arson charges after police said he set a stolen car on fire this month. Tyreik Gantt , 19, of Connecticut Avenue, is being held on $200,000 bond on charges of second-degree arson, conspiracy to commit arson and second-degree larceny.

