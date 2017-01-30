Cops: Father and son caught with cocaine, oxycodone in Stamford
Capt. Richard Conklin said the police department's Narcotics and Organized Crime Squad received information that Jose Peguero and his son, Hassan, were heading to Stamford on Thursday to sell drugs. Detectives then set up surveillance at the Shell gas station at 243 West Ave. that morning until the suspects arrived in the same car, Conklin said.
