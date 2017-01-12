Brothers busted on pot charges after ...

Brothers busted on pot charges after unexpected visit in Stamford

14 hrs ago

Kevin Georges, 22, of Stamford, was busted for marijuana when his probation officer paid an unexpected visit to home home Thursday evening Kevin Georges, 22, of Stamford, was busted for marijuana when his probation officer paid an unexpected visit to home home Thursday evening STAMFORD-Probation officers checking to see if one of their clients was abiding his curfew Thursday evening, ended up busting two brothers for marijuana possession and sales. At about 8:30 p.m., the two probation officers were walking up to the front door of a Greenwich Avenue residence and while passing by an open window on the unusually warm January evening were greeted by the familiar smell of weed.

