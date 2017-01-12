Apply Now For Parent Leadership Training In Stamford
The new session has room for 25 to 30 participants and begins with an all-day retreat Saturday, Jan. 21. The program welcomes not just parents, but grandparents and caregivers of kids in Stamford schools, said Matthew Quinones, CEO at Stamford Public Education Foundation. There are many "success stories" from the program, like Allan, a former educator and community leader with such organizations as Stamford Youth Foundation, International MOMS Club, and Stone Soup Resource Expo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|15 hr
|a-citizen
|493
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A...
|Jan 11
|America Gentleman...
|1
|swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe...
|Jan 10
|beverley
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Jan 7
|cher01
|2
|John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator
|Jan 4
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC