Apply Now For Parent Leadership Training In Stamford

The new session has room for 25 to 30 participants and begins with an all-day retreat Saturday, Jan. 21. The program welcomes not just parents, but grandparents and caregivers of kids in Stamford schools, said Matthew Quinones, CEO at Stamford Public Education Foundation. There are many "success stories" from the program, like Allan, a former educator and community leader with such organizations as Stamford Youth Foundation, International MOMS Club, and Stone Soup Resource Expo.

