A pothole filled with water sits on W. Broad St. in Stamford, Conn. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
For years, the city has used an unscientific method to determine which troubled roads, out of many, are chosen for repaving. "This is unfair for me to say what I'm about to say," Mayor David Martin told a few members of the Board of Representatives this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|4 hr
|BPT
|1
|Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A...
|Wed
|America Gentleman...
|1
|swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe...
|Jan 10
|beverley
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Jan 7
|cher01
|2
|John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator
|Jan 4
|Guest
|1
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|Jan 3
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC